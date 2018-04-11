UBS MTF Market Notice Double Volume Cap Update

Following the publication by ESMA of the second double volume cap calculations under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFID), UBS MTF will implement a six-month suspension of the Reference Price Waiver ('RPW') for an additional 57 instruments available for trading on UBS MTF, effective from start of trading, Friday 13 April 2018.
Instruments subject to the RPW suspension will be flagged as 'Capped' in the UBS MTF reference data files published daily by SFTP and athttps://mtf.ubs.com/referencedata/symbols.csv.
A list of the 57 instruments impacted by the double volume cap is provided below.
We would like to remind our Members that capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale waiver.
Additionally, following the same ESMA update, the suspension of trading under the Reference Price Waiver in the below instrument is lifted immediately:
|
Symbol
|
ISIN
|
NAME
|
MNZSl
|
GB0005790059
|
John Menzies PLC
|
Symbol
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
UBSv
|
AT0000815402
|
UBM Development AG
|
KBCb
|
BE0003565737
|
KBC Group NV
|
BARb
|
BE0003790079
|
Barco NV
|
KINb
|
BE0974274061
|
Kinepolis Group NV
|
ECONBb
|
BE0974313455
|
Econocom Group SA/NV
|
LONNz
|
CH0013841017
|
Lonza Group AG
|
SPRd
|
DE0005501357
|
Axel Springer SE
|
JENd
|
DE0006229107
|
Jenoptik AG
|
RHMd
|
DE0007030009
|
Rheinmetall AG
|
SKBd
|
DE0007193500
|
Koenig & Bauer AG
|
AOXd
|
DE000A0LD2U1
|
alstria office REIT-AG
|
UPONOh
|
FI0009002158
|
Uponor OYJ
|
SUY1Vh
|
FI0009010862
|
Suominen OYJ
|
CENp
|
FR0000036675
|
Groupe Crit
|
KERp
|
FR0000121485
|
Kering SA
|
EIp
|
FR0000121667
|
Essilor International Cie Generale d'Optique SA
|
AMp
|
FR0000121725
|
Dassault Aviation SA
|
ILDp
|
FR0004035913
|
Iliad SA
|
PARROp
|
FR0004038263
|
Parrot SA
|
ESIp
|
FR0004110310
|
ESI Group
|
TRIp
|
FR0005691656
|
Trigano SA
|
BVIp
|
FR0006174348
|
Bureau Veritas SA
|
CKNl
|
GB0002018363
|
Clarkson PLC
|
RATl
|
GB0002148343
|
Rathbone Brothers PLC
|
DJANl
|
GB0002502036
|
Daejan Holdings PLC
|
FSJl
|
GB0003395000
|
James Fisher & Sons PLC
|
GAWl
|
GB0003718474
|
Games Workshop Group PLC
|
HILSl
|
GB0004270301
|
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
|
RWIl
|
GB0007995243
|
Renewi PLC
|
EIGl
|
GB00B1L8B624
|
EI Group PLC
|
COAl
|
GB00B4YZN328
|
Coats Group PLC
|
CPGl
|
GB00BD6K4575
|
Compass Group PLC
|
IHGl
|
GB00BD8QVH41
|
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|
MCROl
|
GB00BD8YWM01
|
Micro Focus International PLC
|
XAFl
|
GB00BDDN1T20
|
Xafinity PLC
|
NGl
|
GB00BDR05C01
|
National Grid PLC
|
CLIl
|
GB00BF044593
|
CLS Holdings PLC
|
SCSl
|
GB00BRF0TJ56
|
ScS Group PLC
|
HSTGl
|
GB00BYRJH519
|
Hastings Group Holdings PLC
|
GHGl
|
GB00BYSS4K11
|
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC
|
HSWi
|
GB00BYYN4225
|
Hostelworld Group Plc
|
DANRm
|
IT0000076486
|
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA
|
CEDm
|
IT0001472171
|
Caltagirone Editore SpA
|
PLTm
|
IT0003826473
|
Parmalat SpA
|
BMEDm
|
IT0004776628
|
Banca Mediolanum SpA
|
SNNl
|
JE00BVRZ8S85
|
Sanne Group PLC
|
SENd
|
LU1377527517
|
Senvion SA
|
NSIa
|
NL0012365084
|
NSI NV
|
KOGo
|
NO0003043309
|
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
|
AUSSo
|
NO0010073489
|
Austevoll Seafood ASA
|
SRBANo
|
NO0010631567
|
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
|
BRGo
|
NO0010657505
|
Borregaard ASA
|
XXLo
|
NO0010716863
|
XXL ASA
|
HLDXs
|
SE0000105199
|
Haldex AB
|
OPUSs
|
SE0001696683
|
Opus Group AB
|
REZTs
|
SE0001857533
|
Rezidor Hotel Group AB
|
HOFIs
|
SE0006887063
|
Hoist Finance AB