 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


UBS MTF Market Notice Double Volume Cap Update

Date 11/04/2018

Following the publication by ESMA of the second double volume cap calculations under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFID), UBS MTF will implement a six-month suspension of the Reference Price Waiver ('RPW') for an additional 57 instruments available for trading on UBS MTF, effective from start of trading, Friday 13 April 2018.

Instruments subject to the RPW suspension will be flagged as 'Capped' in the UBS MTF reference data files published daily by SFTP and athttps://mtf.ubs.com/referencedata/symbols.csv.

A list of the 57 instruments impacted by the double volume cap is provided below.
We would like to remind our Members that capped instruments remain available for trading under the Large in Scale waiver.

Additionally, following the same ESMA update, the suspension of trading under the Reference Price Waiver in the below instrument is lifted immediately:

Symbol

ISIN

NAME

MNZSl

GB0005790059

John Menzies PLC

 

 

Symbol

ISIN

Name

UBSv

AT0000815402

UBM Development AG

KBCb

BE0003565737

KBC Group NV

BARb

BE0003790079

Barco NV

KINb

BE0974274061

Kinepolis Group NV

ECONBb

BE0974313455

Econocom Group SA/NV

LONNz

CH0013841017

Lonza Group AG

SPRd

DE0005501357

Axel Springer SE

JENd

DE0006229107

Jenoptik AG

RHMd

DE0007030009

Rheinmetall AG

SKBd

DE0007193500

Koenig & Bauer AG

AOXd

DE000A0LD2U1

alstria office REIT-AG

UPONOh

FI0009002158

Uponor OYJ

SUY1Vh

FI0009010862

Suominen OYJ

CENp

FR0000036675

Groupe Crit

KERp

FR0000121485

Kering SA

EIp

FR0000121667

Essilor International Cie Generale d'Optique SA

AMp

FR0000121725

Dassault Aviation SA

ILDp

FR0004035913

Iliad SA

PARROp

FR0004038263

Parrot SA

ESIp

FR0004110310

ESI Group

TRIp

FR0005691656

Trigano SA

BVIp

FR0006174348

Bureau Veritas SA

CKNl

GB0002018363

Clarkson PLC

RATl

GB0002148343

Rathbone Brothers PLC

DJANl

GB0002502036

Daejan Holdings PLC

FSJl

GB0003395000

James Fisher & Sons PLC

GAWl

GB0003718474

Games Workshop Group PLC

HILSl

GB0004270301

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

RWIl

GB0007995243

Renewi PLC

EIGl

GB00B1L8B624

EI Group PLC

COAl

GB00B4YZN328

Coats Group PLC

CPGl

GB00BD6K4575

Compass Group PLC

IHGl

GB00BD8QVH41

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

MCROl

GB00BD8YWM01

Micro Focus International PLC

XAFl

GB00BDDN1T20

Xafinity PLC

NGl

GB00BDR05C01

National Grid PLC

CLIl

GB00BF044593

CLS Holdings PLC

SCSl

GB00BRF0TJ56

ScS Group PLC

HSTGl

GB00BYRJH519

Hastings Group Holdings PLC

GHGl

GB00BYSS4K11

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC

HSWi

GB00BYYN4225

Hostelworld Group Plc

DANRm

IT0000076486

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche SpA

CEDm

IT0001472171

Caltagirone Editore SpA

PLTm

IT0003826473

Parmalat SpA

BMEDm

IT0004776628

Banca Mediolanum SpA

SNNl

JE00BVRZ8S85

Sanne Group PLC

SENd

LU1377527517

Senvion SA

NSIa

NL0012365084

NSI NV

KOGo

NO0003043309

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

AUSSo

NO0010073489

Austevoll Seafood ASA

SRBANo

NO0010631567

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

BRGo

NO0010657505

Borregaard ASA

XXLo

NO0010716863

XXL ASA

HLDXs

SE0000105199

Haldex AB

OPUSs

SE0001696683

Opus Group AB

REZTs

SE0001857533

Rezidor Hotel Group AB

HOFIs

SE0006887063

Hoist Finance AB

 

 

 