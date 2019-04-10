UBS MTF Market Notice: Double Volume Cap Resumption

UBS MTF would like to inform you of the upcoming resumption of trading under the Reference Price Waiver for instruments that were suspended in October 2018.
Effective 11 April, the DVC suspension will end for 32 instruments admitted to trading on UBS MTF, and therefore these instruments will again be available for trading under the Reference Price Waiver.
The UBS MTF daily Stock Universe file, published on the UBS MTF website at https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investment-bank/ib/multilateral-trading-facility/reference-data.html and via SFTP, will be updated to reflect the resumptions on the morning of 11 April. A list of the instruments that will be reinstated is provided below.
If you have any queries regarding this notice please contact the UBS MTF Supervisors at +44 207 568 2052 or ubs_mtf@ubs.com.