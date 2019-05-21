 Skip to main Content
UAE's Securities And Commodities Authority Refers Listed Company To Public Prosecution Over Acquisitions And Deals

Date 21/05/2019

As part of the supervisory role it plays to ensure sound transactions and to protect investors, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) referred a listed public joint stock company to the public prosecution on suspicion of acquisitions involving errors that lead to inflated acquisition value. The referral was made following SCA’s investigation in the acquisitions and deals concluded by the company. 