UAE’s Securities And Commodities Authority And Nasdaq Dubai Collaborate To Raise Awareness Of Derivatives Trading Among Investors

- Inaugural seminar focused on benefits of futures and how to include them in trading strategies
- Initiative comes amid increasing demand for new tradeable derivatives products
The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Nasdaq Dubai have begun a joint awareness campaign on trading derivatives aimed at individual investors.
The exchange and the SCA, the UAE’s financial market regulator, together delivered an inaugural seminar on tradable assets that are in increasing demand, focusing primarily on equity futures as well as options.
The seminar covered the derivatives products that are available in the region and how to trade them. It explained how to incorporate derivatives into overall trading strategies, including understanding the relationship between derivatives prices and the prices of the underlying shares or other assets.
For his part, Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, Chief Executive of SCA, said: “This seminar is consistent with SCA’s mission to enhance investor awareness of financial markets through the National Project for Investor Awareness and Financial Inclusion that SCA launched in 2017. We look forward to the implementation of joint awareness-raising programs—including seminars and workshops—with our strategic partners.
“Together with Nasdaq Dubai, we have started with a seminar that dealt with derivatives as they are one of the trading instruments that may help to diversify trading options available to investors. Derivatives are also used in conversions and liquidity management and they can benefit a wide variety of individuals with diverse investment goals”, he added.
Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Our collaboration with SCA aims to raise awareness of various derivatives products among investors of all types, enabling investors to make appropriate trading decisions to maximise their opportunities in a sustainable manner. Equity futures and other derivatives are playing a growing role in the region, adding flexibility and versatility to investors’ trading strategies.”
The outreach programme is aimed at all investors who wish to understand more about the principles as well as practical aspects of derivatives trading.