Turnover In Wikifolio Certificates Reaches Record High At Boerse Stuttgart - Trading Volumes More Than Doubled In 2017 - Certificates Amongst Most Frequently Traded Investment Products

Wikifolio certificate trading reached a new record high at Boerse Stuttgart in 2017. Customer orders worth EUR 316 million were executed – more than twice the trading volume achieved in 2016. Compared to the previous turnover record year of 2015, this represents an increase of around 70 percent. Boerse Stuttgart has been working with the wikifolio.com social trading platform since 2012 and is the exclusive listing venue for the wikifolio certificates issued by Lang & Schwarz.
Wikifolio certificates have constantly been amongst the most highly traded derivative investment products listed at Boerse Stuttgart. In 2017, the 50 most frequently traded investment products included no fewer than 15 wikifolio certificates. Around 7,600 wikifolio certificates are currently listed at Boerse Stuttgart which ensures that the products can be traded transparently in a regulated environment.