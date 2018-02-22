TSX Venture Exchange Announces The 2018 Venture 50 - Market Open Ceremony Held Today To Celebrate The Venture 50 Winners

TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) is pleased to announce today the 2018 Venture 50 - an annual ranking of top performing companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Technology. Representatives of the Venture 50 companies will join TMX Group executives at a market open ceremony today at 9:30 a.m. EST to celebrate their achievement.
"We are proud to once again recognize the breakthrough success of Venture 50 companies and to highlight one of the world's leading capital formation platforms for early-stage growth companies," said Brady Fletcher, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange. "TSX Venture Exchange is a vital part of Canada's unique capital markets ecosystem and we remain committed to providing a diverse range of entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to the public venture capital they need to accelerate their growth plans and take their innovative ideas to the next level."
The ranking showcases TSXV-listed companies that have shown notable results in key measures of market performance. The companies included in the 2018 Venture 50 were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.
The top ranked company across all sectors is Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI), a Canadian-based mining company with assets in Mexico and British Columbia.
The top performing Venture 50 companies from each industry sector are:
|Clean Technology & Life Sciences
|Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH)
|Diversified Industries
|Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI)
|Mining
|Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI)
|Oil & Gas
|Gen III Oil Corporation (GIII)
|Technology
|Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT)
For the full 2018 Venture 50 ranking, methodology and profile videos of companies included in the ranking, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50