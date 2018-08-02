Trading Volume On The Vienna Stock Exchange In July 2018

Due to high interest in the Austrian capital market and lively activity of trading members, the rally in equity turnover continues throughout the year 2018. In the month of July, the Vienna Stock Exchange recorded a turnover of EUR 5.02 billion. This is a plus of 11.6% versus the previous year (July 2017: EUR 4.50 billion).
In a year-on-year comparison, the leading trading platform for Austrian stocks reports volumes up by 4.6 %. Since the beginning of 2018 (including July), the Vienna Stock Exchange has achieved a total equity trading volume of EUR 42.08 billion (Jan-July 2017: EUR 40.22 billion).