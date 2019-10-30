Trading Technologies To Launch Connectivity To The Mexican Derivatives Exchange Via The TT® Platform

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and the Mexican Derivatives Exchange (MexDer), a subsidiary of the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), one of the largest stock exchanges in Latin America, today announced that all derivative products listed on MexDer will be available globally to all users of the TT platform in Q4 2019.
Trading Technologies’ clients will be able to leverage TT’s full suite of tools, which includes functionality for charting and analytics, mobile trading, options, FIX services and API development, to trade all derivatives listed on MexDer. This includes the widely followed futures and options contracts on the S&P/BMV IPC Mexican Equity Index, MXN/USD FX and Mexican Government Bond.
“We look forward to Trading Technologies adding our exchange to its platform,” said José Miguel De Dios, MexDer CEO. “TT provides an environment that allows users to acquire market data directly and low-latency trade execution to MexDer for trading Mexican financial benchmarks.”
“TT is recognized to be one of the most extensive derivatives platforms for international traders,” said Arthur Gary Flagler, Head of International Business Development at MexDer. “We hope their participation will improve our users’ convenience and support easy trading activities.”
“MexDer is an important addition to our global market access offering,” said Guy Scott, Managing Director, Sales Americas at Trading Technologies. “MexDer’s product portfolio, including Mexican benchmark products based on equity indices, foreign exchange and interest rates, are attractive to many of our largest clients, including tier-one global banks. Mexico now being the largest trading partner of the United States makes it even more interesting for trading. We expect significant takeup of this market as we head into 2020.”
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.