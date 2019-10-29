Trading Technologies To Add Chief Operating Officer And A Chief Growth Officer To Management Team - Russ Cotton And Craig Mohan To Address Operational And Development Priorities For The Company

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced the hiring of two new executives: Russ Cotton as chief operating officer and Craig Mohan as chief growth officer. Both hires will start work next month.
Russ Cotton will join TT from Intercontinental Exchange, where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations. Cotton worked in numerous operations roles at ICE over the past 17 years, with prior experience at Morgan Stanley and CQG. As TT’s COO, he will be responsible for the stability of the TT® platform, managing the site reliability engineering and global support teams, and overseeing the global operations, security and IT organizations.
Craig Mohan most recently served as CME Group's Managing Director of Market Technology and Data Services, where he was responsible for co-location services, market data, and desktop services totaling over half a billion dollars in annual revenue. Prior to CME Group, Mohan held senior positions at various companies, including Citadel and Accenture. At TT, he will be tasked with utilizing this experience to ensure the company’s continued growth, specifically with regard to product and business development for data and infrastructure products and services.
"For nearly two decades, Russ has built a track record of maintaining operational stability for some of the world's most valuable systems. We'll be relying on his experience as we migrate the remainder of our user base to the TT platform and continue to evolve our offering in the years to come," said Rick Lane, Chairman and CEO of Trading Technologies. "As we look to leverage the technology investment we've made to launch innovative data and infrastructure solutions in 2020, Craig's experience running the market data and platform businesses at CME will be invaluable."
These new hires come at a time when TT is rapidly expanding into new markets, both in terms of location and product. In coming months, the company expects to announce connections to numerous international exchanges, including additional cryptocurrency exchanges.