Trading Technologies Launches Direct Market Access To Leading Bitcoin-Based Trading Venue BitMEX Through The TT® Trading Platform

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, has partnered with HDR Global Trading, the owner of BitMEX, the world’s largest bitcoin-based trading platform by volume, to offer its market-leading trading tools to cryptocurrency derivatives traders via the TT platform for the first time.
Arthur Hayes, CEO of BitMEX, said, “Like Trading Technologies, BitMEX is committed to providing innovative financial products and a seamless experience for sophisticated traders. By combining our robust technologies, this partnership will not only extend BitMEX’s unique services to Trading Technologies’ discerning clients, but advance our mutual vision to unlock access to cutting-edge cryptocurrency products.”
Through the partnership, TT’s users who are eligible to trade at BitMEX now have access to all BitMEX products, including its flagship XBTUSD Perpetual Swap, through the TT platform. BitMEX offers the most-liquid XBTUSD market in the world, with 1,500% more bitcoin to USD liquidity than any other platform.
“This collaboration with BitMEX brings our award-winning trading software to a much broader cryptocurrency market. We expect this partnership will grow trading volume on BitMEX, not only through our existing clients who want access to cryptocurrencies, but also through new users keen to leverage professional trading software and enjoy better trading experiences,” said Rick Lane, Chairman and CEO of Trading Technologies.
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.