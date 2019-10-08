Trading Technologies Launches Connectivity To The Johannesburg Stock Exchange For Derivatives Trading Via The TT® Platform

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) today announced that all derivative products listed on the JSE Derivatives Market are now available for trading through the TT platform. The JSE’s Equity Derivatives Market, formerly known as the South African Futures Exchange (SAFEX), is accessible to TT’s global user base.
Clients can leverage TT’s full suite of tools, including functionality for charting and analytics, mobile trading, options, FIX services and API development, to trade equity and currency derivatives, including futures and options, on the JSE Derivatives Market.
“Our decision to connect to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Derivatives Markets was driven by some of our largest institutional clients, including several tier-one global banks that are already using our FIX-as-a-Service offering for expanded market access via FIX protocol,“ said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA, at Trading Technologies. “Though direct interest in the JSE is strongest amongst our sell-side clients, we expect to see takeup across all of our customer segments, including buy-side and proprietary trading firms.”
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.