Trading Technologies Launches Connectivity To CoinFLEX, World's First Physically Delivered Crypto Futures Exchange

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that connectivity to CoinFLEX, the world’s first physically delivered bitcoin futures exchange, is now available to eligible professional and retail traders outside the U.S. through the TT® trading platform.
With this new link to CoinFLEX, TT users who are eligible to trade on CoinFLEX now have access to the world’s first physically delivered stablecoin-to-stablecoin futures contract, offering Tether (USDT) against Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). These stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. Dollar and allow traders and investors to trade on global cryptocurrency markets without dealing with slow and expensive bank wires.
Mark Lamb, CEO of CoinFLEX, commented, “Together with our technology partner Trading Technologies, we are excited to deliver a robust trading and charting solution to the retail trader market. Access to CoinFLEX through TT will also be available to commercial hedgers, including mining firms, OTC trading desks and global proprietary trading firms, many of whom are already using TT’s toolset.”
Michael Unetich, VP of Cryptocurrencies at Trading Technologies, said, “This connection to CoinFLEX will greatly benefit our eligible customers outside the U.S. who are seeking to diversify their crypto portfolios and differentiate their trading strategies. Through TT, they now can trade cryptocurrencies with our comprehensive array of award-winning professional trading, charting, spreading and algorithmic tools via a global trading infrastructure that delivers optimal speed, security and stability."
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.
CoinFLEX is owned by a consortium of high-profile technology companies, market makers and crypto investors, including Trading Technologies.