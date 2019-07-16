Trading Technologies Launches Colocated Access To The TT® Platform Through ICE Data Services’ European Liquidity Center In Basildon

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced the launch of colocated execution and client connectivity services through the ICE Data Services European Liquidity Center (EULC) in Basildon, UK. This expansion to Basildon provides TT’s global user base with the lowest-latency direct market access to ICE’s European derivatives markets through the TT platform, while also offering European customers an additional point of connection to TT’s global execution network. This colocated infrastructure allows users to access and trade 55 markets with speed and precision through the TT platform.
Clients also have the option to run their own TT platform components on private infrastructure in the data center through the TT Prime and TT Reserved offerings. Customers can deploy dedicated hardware for order routing, spread trading and algo trading through TT Reserved, while TT Prime maximizes spread trading performance via a custom-built Autospreader® running on TT Reserved infrastructure.
Furthermore, firms can utilize TT’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering to leverage the company’s low-latency global financial network and expert operations team for managed hosting and network services. TT’s managed services include both managed compute and hosted infrastructure, while network services include inter-data-canter connectivity, internet access and ecosystem connectivity.
“As the only commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that runs in the Basildon data center, we can provide our customers with easy accessibility and superior performance,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA, with Trading Technologies. “This coupled with our TT Prime, TT Reserved and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings makes us uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the international professional trading community.”
Previously, TT announced the expansion of its Asia/Pacific execution network into Korea and China for connectivity to Korea Exchange (KRX), Dalian Commodities Exchange (DCE), Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) and Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange (ZCE).
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.