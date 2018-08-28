Trading Technologies Extends TT® Platform Into Brazil Via The B3 Data Center

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that execution and client connectivity services through the TT platform are now available in Brazil through the B3 Data Center. This move establishes regional access to TT’s worldwide network of data centers while providing colocated connectivity to B3 for unprecedented global execution of latency-sensitive strategies.
With this connection, TT now provides one of the lowest-latency commercially available futures execution platforms in Brazil. Orders entered on the TT platform are routed through TT’s colocated infrastructure for double-digit microsecond order execution, eliminating the need for expensive, private, performance-focused networks.
Furthermore, Brazil-based traders now have access to TT’s extensive suite of professional trading tools, including Autospreader® and ADL® for seamless deployment of advanced algorithms and automated trading strategies.
“By colocating with B3, we’re opening up countless opportunities for our Brazilian traders as well as our global customers,” said Guy Scott, Managing Director, Sales Americas of Trading Technologies. “TT users worldwide can leverage our ultra-low-latency connectivity and colo to trade the interest rate curve or execute multi-leg spreads using TT’s innovative spread trading tools for maximum performance.”
Through the B3 Data Center, TT Reserved and TT Prime premium services are now accessible in Brazil. TT Reserved allows traders to run automated trading strategies on dedicated servers within the data center, and TT Prime leverages the TT Reserved infrastructure for maximized spread trading performance on a custom-built Autospreader.