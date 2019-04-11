Tradeweb Posts Record Trading Volumes As Global Bond Yields Plummet

Average daily volume (ADV) across rates, credit, equities and money markets for Tradeweb Markets set a new monthly record in March, exceeding $700 billion (bn) for the first time ever. ADV for March 2019 of $709.1 bn rose 35.3 percent (%) year over year (YoY) while average daily trades totaled 51,412.
Activity on Tradeweb trading platforms in March was driven by new records for ADV in U.S. government bonds, European government bonds, mortgages, interest rate swaps and swaptions, and credit default swaps (CDS). The total for mortgages included forward trading in the new uniform mortgage-backed securities (UMBS) for the first time. ADV in CDS of $19.0 bn in March exceeded the record set a year prior by 16.6% due to a rise in trading activity driven by rolling activity across all products including single-name CDS. Growth in interest rate swaps and swaptions of 69.9% YoY was fueled in part by the continued surge in European swaps. ADV in repurchase agreements of $177.7 bn in March set another post-crisis record on further growth in bilateral electronic trading on the platform.
Overall market volumes generally exhibit seasonal strength in March due to rolling activity as well as futures and options expirations across products.
