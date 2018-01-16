TraderTools Selects Abacus Group To Host Its FX Trading Technology In The Abacus Private Cloud

Abacus Group, a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and application hosting for alternative investment firms and financial services software providers, today announced its newest software application hosting client, TraderTools.
TraderTools, a leading financial technology firm providing FX market participants innovative solutions for liquidity access and distribution through its Unique Liquidity Network™ (ULN™), has completed migrating all of its customers to the Abacus Private Cloud, leveraging Abacus tier-3 data centers in both the UK and the US.
The TraderTools ULN provides a single point of access to aggregated liquidity from a diverse pool in G-7 and emerging market currencies. TraderTools helps clients tap into effective credit solutions that brings speed to market, reduces cost and bridges gaps between liquidity makers and takers. The ULN optimizes FX trading by delivering best price and measurable best execution with higher fill rates and less slippage.
“Abacus provides us the global scale and infrastructure expertise to continue to expand the TraderTools ULN,” said Andrew P. Levine, CEO of TraderTools. “We are delighted to partner with Abacus and look forward to their support in meeting our client and growth objectives.”
The Abacus application hosting platform consists of an IT stack purposely built to cater to the unique needs of financial services software clients like TraderTools. It consists of a secure, scalable and redundant environment, along with the Abacus team’s expertise in financial services specialized in the trading arena. By moving into the Abacus Private Cloud environment, TraderTools is also now able to leverage an opex model to easily scale its FX offering.
“Bringing TraderTools into the Abacus Cloud is a big win for our growth in both the US and European markets, and also our expansion into hosting a wider variety of financial services applications,” said Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group. “Our team has been very focused on building out new products and services to accommodate this growing market. We’re looking forward to a longstanding relationship with TraderTools, and assisting them with their growth globally.”