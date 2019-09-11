Trade Finance Advisors And Fineon Exchange Form Strategic Partnership - Optimising Cross-Border Trade Finance In Italy And Growing Exports To Emerging And Developing Markets

Trade Finance Advisors (TFA), the leaders in Italian trade finance brokerage services, is pleased to announce the selection of the Fineon Exchange export finance marketplace platform, the go-to online marketplace platform for export finance, as its strategic partner.
The Trade finance industry, and the export finance sector, has long faced challenges around deal origination, workflow standardisation and implementing technological innovation. TFA’s collaboration with Fineon Exchange champions the industry-wide initiative to combine the best of finance and technology to drive greater activity and industrial growth in the Italian market.
The partnership provides TFA clients with a collaborative export finance marketplace that delivers secure export receivables financing. Delivering a simplified and comprehensive trade finance experience with enhanced cost of funds optimisation, efficient cash flow generation and risk mitigation. Combining the online AI powered export finance marketplace platform and TFA’s trade finance expertise and knowledge of the Italian market will help Italian exporters reach new markets, access new sources of export finance, as well as execute cross-border trade securely using the Fineon Exchange trade credit insurance offering.
Umberto Forasassi Torresani, Partner at TFA said, “Increasingly, trade finance has moved into digitisation, where process flows are simplified and origination is optimised. We have been searching the market for the right Fintech partner and identified Fineon Exchange as the optimum Export Finance Marketplace Platform partner.” He added “The Fineon Exchange platform’s bespoke solutions that cater for both single and portfolio risks, as well as documentary credits and forfaiting, is compatible with our business model and we look forward to growing the Italian Export Finance market together.”
Michel Kilzi, Managing Partner at Fineon Exchange said, “Europe is our base of operations and Italy is one of our core strategic markets with its very experienced and competitive exporter base. In TFA we have a solid and reputable partner with a wealth of trade finance expertise that can help grow our business and market share in Italy.” He continued “Our strategic cooperation is part of our natural evolution to keep growing at a fast pace and enter new markets, to be seen as a facilitator of trade and to contribute in enhancing the export finance service industry.”
TFA is a Lugano based trade finance consultancy and broking firm that offers bespoke advisory, export finance and working capital placement services to Italian exporters. Fineon Exchange is an online export finance marketplace platform that matches Exporters with the right Funders and Credit Insurers to facilitate the financing of cross-border trade.
The partnership will provide both short term and medium to long term trade financing products with a partnership goal to generate over EUR 500 million in client transactions within the first year.