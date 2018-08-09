Tourmaline Partners Adds Industry Veterans Seth Hoenig And Aidan Toomey To Trading Team - New Hires Join Roster Of Senior Traders Meeting A Growing Demand For Outsourced Trading Services

Tourmaline Partners, LLC, one of the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms, today announced that industry veterans Seth Hoenig and Aidan Toomey have joined as Managing Directors. These new hires represent a significant addition to a robust team of senior trading professionals who are addressing a growing demand for Tourmaline’s trading and commission management services.
Hoenig comes to Tourmaline with 20 years of trading experience and most recently served as Head Trader at Glenhill Capital. He previously worked as a trader at Sigma Capital Management/S.A.C. Capital Advisors and Spear Leeds & Kellogg/Goldman Sachs. Toomey also brings 20 years of trading experience and comes to Tourmaline from outsourced trading firm Outset Global Trading, where he established the firm’s New York office. He has held senior trading roles at HSBC, JPMorgan, Jefferies and Raymond James, and began his career at Merrill Lynch, eventually serving as senior technology trader responsible for the TMT trading group.
“Seth and Aidan are emblematic of the diverse and deep experience of our trading team members,” said Henry Higdon, Tourmaline’s Co-Head of Global Equity Trading. “Seth’s extensive buy-side trading experience and Aidan’s commensurate experience on the sell side have brought them relationships and skills that will prove invaluable to our clients.”
“Working with Tourmaline as a client, I was always impressed by the way their platform and people enhanced my flexibility as a buy-side Head Trader – making me and my team more successful,” said Hoenig. “I saw firsthand how Tourmaline can extend a buy-side trader’s reach, make them more valuable, and complement what they do every day. I’m thrilled to now be a part of their team.”
“In the new, unbundled world post-MiFID II, buy-side firms need access to a wide range of tools for measuring and achieving best execution and for remunerating brokers for research,” said Toomey. “The scale of Tourmaline’s platform and its ability to address these challenges is second to none. I look forward to leveraging Tourmaline’s platform to bring great value to clients.”
Both Hoenig and Toomey are based in Tourmaline’s Stamford, CT headquarters. Their hiring comes on the heels of Mike Manaster, Managing Director and former Head Trader at Scout Capital Management, joining Tourmaline from Williams Trading, LLC in March of this year.
Tourmaline Partners provides tailor-made outsourced trading solutions and best-execution expertise to over 300 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to multi-billion dollar asset managers.