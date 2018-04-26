Torstone Technology Announces Corporate Rebranding - The New Brand Reinforces Company’s Strong Commitment And Unique Vision For Simplifying Post-Trade Processing

Torstone Technology, a leading provider of post-trade securities and derivatives processing, today announced its new brand identity – Simplifying Post-Trade Processing and offering a post-trade platform which is Fast, Flexible and Future-proof. This rebrand marks a significant step in the company’s evolution. Torstone is reinforcing who they are as an independent, agile company driving change and shaping the future of the post-trade industry.
Torstone’s rebrand comes at a time of great industry and regulatory change in global financial markets and clearly reflects its renewed focus on enabling firms to reduce their costs, achieve greater control, minimise risk, ensure compliance, and drive operational efficiency amidst this change.
This past year has seen Torstone make a series of announcements in support of client needs as market conditions have evolved. For example, in the run up to the implementation of MiFID II, Torstone added a standalone module to its flagship platform, Inferno, to help clients comply with the expanded scope of the transaction reporting obligations. Furthermore, Torstone has grown significantly, entering into new markets including the Nordics, Germany and Japan, as it continues to strengthen its footprint across the globe.
Commenting on the news, Brian Collings, Chief Executive, Torstone, said: “Torstone has always striven to provide customers with the best post-trade solutions while maintaining a consistently high level of customer service. We redesigned our corporate brand identity to reflect who we are today and to symbolize our dynamic and unswerving commitment to the industry and our customers, ensuring our solutions can meet their needs today and in the future.”
Adding to this, Payal Raina, Global Head of Marketing, Torstone, said: “Growing competition, increasing regulatory pressure and tightening margins mean sell-side firms must find new ways to do more with less. Our customers are constantly striving to control costs, drive growth and improve business performance, all while maintaining regulatory compliance. As a customer-centric business we look forward to continuing to develop our services to further simplify the complexities of post-trade through technology innovation, allowing firms to focus on their core services and spend more time with clients.”