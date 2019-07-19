Torimbia SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB - The Company Is To Start Trading On This BME Market With A Value Of 140 Million Euros

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on TORIMBIA SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s listing requires the prior approval of the Board of Directors of MAB.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YTRM” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 27.40 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 140 million euros.
TORIMBIA SOCIMI is a company incorporated in 1966 whose main activity is the operation and rental of eight real estate assets: three hotels, three shop units and two offices located in Madrid, with a combined leasable gross area of 34,620 square metres.
The Informative Document on TORIMBIA SOCIMIcan be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.