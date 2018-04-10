Top Investor Education Professionals Celebrate Historic Milestone As Global Investor Education Conference Turns 10 Years Old - 2018 IFIE-IOSCO Global Investor Education Conference, Hosted By JSDA, Gathers Diverse Experts To Focus On Fostering Financial Resiliency In Rapidly-Changing World Marketplace

The International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE) and The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) celebrated the opening ceremony of the organizations’ 10th annual joint Conference. This year’s Conference is titled “Building Lifelong Financial Resiliency in a Changing Environment.” The Japan Security Dealers Association (JSDA) is the host of the 2018 IFIE-IOSCO Global Investor Education Conference, which will formally end 11 April.
This year’s 10th Anniversary Conference focuses on improving financial resilience for individuals and the organizations that serve them. The Conference addresses emergent trends, including Cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), demographic challenges, and the development of financial technologies (Fintech).
IFIE and IOSCO bring together the world’s top investor education and financial capability professions to speak on various topics in various formats including case studies, panels, roundtables, breakout discussions, and skill-building sessions. The dynamic 2018 programme addresses challenges in Growth and Emerging Market (GEM) jurisdictions as well as in Advanced Markets. For more information on the 2018 programme, visit www.ifie.org/2018conference. Social media influencers posting about the Conference are using the event hashtag #IFIEIOSCOCon2018.
Paul Andrews, Secretary General, International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) & past Chair,International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE), said: “IOSCO's commitment to best practices in investor protection policies and programmes is strengthened by the IFIE-IOSCO Global Investor Education Conference's agenda-setting meeting of cross-sector and cross-jurisdictional leaders from all over the world. We are particularly pleased to be gathering at this milestone 10th Anniversary when recognizing the growth and development of the financial capability/investor education field while working to address our greatest challenges in world-class fashion. Some of our first Conferences were in the midst of the economic crises, and every year we've tried to grapple with the critical opportunities and developments across the globe that impact our ability to strengthen supports for individuals. I expect no less from our gathering this year.”
Koichi Ishikura, Director & Chief Officer for International Affairs and Research, Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) & Chair, International Forum for Investor Education (IFIE), said: “Some 175 global leaders from regulatory bodies, central banks, self-regulatory organizations, exchanges, non-profit programme providers, funders, networks, and trade associations of financial professionals and investor advocates charged with implementing financial capability and investor education strategies and programmes to strengthen economies and develop markets across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and North, South and Latin Americas and the Caribbean are joining us in Tokyo. It is an honour for JSDA and Japan to be hosting this event and adjacent meetings to share best practices, solve problems and build new approaches and innovative solutions from thought leaders and best-in-field practitioners."
Lori J. Schock, Director, Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission & Chair, 2018 IFIE-IOSCO 10th Anniversary Global Investor Education Conference Programme Committee, said: “It is my honor to chair a dedicated group of leaders from around the world who come together and set a programme that allows jurisdictions and organizations worldwide to better understand how to strengthen the implementation of financial capability and investor education programmes and strategies. Understanding ways to empower the lifelong capacity of individuals and their families to be financially resilient and to recover from adversity is a truly global as well as local need. I want to emphasize that each of the IOSCO-IFIE Conferences—and this is our 10th, a milestone event—is careful to remind everyone that our deliberations are only the start of our agenda-setting work for the next year. Our goal is always to leave these meetings with programme plans that leverage the learning, work products and impact of our Conference when participants return to their home countries.”
The 2018 IFIE-IOSCO conference was sponsored by JSDA, ANBIMA (Brazil), FINRA (U.S.) and CFA Institute (Global).