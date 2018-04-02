Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) plans to introduce an ETF market making incentive scheme in July 2018 to improve liquidity in the ETF market and, as of today, has started accepting applications for ETF Market Makers. The first applicant was Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., which has now been designated as ETF Market Maker.
Through this incentive scheme, ETF Market Makers will continue providing a certain amount of bid and ask quotes within a predetermined spread, whereby investors will be able to consistently trade ETFs at a lower trading cost.
Details of the scheme (*1) and the designation status of Market Makers (*2) will be published on the JPX website, where the information will be updated every time an application is received.
TSE will continue recruiting ETF Market Makers and remains committed to enhancing the convenience of our market for investors.
Tokyo Stock Exchange Now Accepting Applications For ETF Market Makers
Date 02/04/2018
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) plans to introduce an ETF market making incentive scheme in July 2018 to improve liquidity in the ETF market and, as of today, has started accepting applications for ETF Market Makers. The first applicant was Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., which has now been designated as ETF Market Maker.