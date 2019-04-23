Tokyo Stock Exchange: Launch Of A Proof Of Concept Program For Utilizing Securities Data

Due to the diversification of data and the advancement of analytical technology in recent years, we are seeing an increase in new data and services (hereinafter referred to as "content") with the potential to contribute to the development of the securities market.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) is launching a Proof of Concept (PoC) program to verify the possibilities of using such new content, as well as any technical issues that may arise.
In addition to using data from JPX group companies, this program enables the development of content owned and developed by companies other than JPX group companies.
PoC Testing Participants can test the possible in-house uses and effectiveness of new content free of charge. Project Owners will receive extensive feedback on whether new content is useful to stakeholders in the securities markets, and can use this to improve the content.
Through these initiatives, we aim not only to resolve technical issues related to new content, but also to contribute to the creation of new investment opportunities and businesses, the efficiency of business operations, and cost reductions.
Summary of provided content
Under this first PoC program, we will begin tests on the following content.
|Project owner
|Planned tests and provided content
|Related material
|1
|astamuse company,Ltd.
|Limited Public PoC Testing on Intangible Asset Data Held by Listed Companies and Fund inflow Data
・Comprehensive Innovation Indicators
・Patent potential score,
・Innovative Employee Clustering Indicator
・Open Innovation Indicator
・Fund inflow data
|Press Release (April 23, 2019)
|2
|Osaka Exchange, Inc.
|Limited Public PoC Testing on Derivative Trading Information*
・Order and trade data
・System information data
|Press Release (March 28, 2019)
- ･To apply, a consent form for the Agreement on Participation in the Limited Open Proof of Concept Environment for OSE derivatives data will be required in addition to the participation application form.
Although unrelated to this PoC, we would like to introduce as a reference project the alpha version of the " causal chain search in financial statements" system, prepared by the Izumi-Sakaji Research Laboratory at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Engineering. TSE was involved in this project, cooperating in efforts to utilize securities data.
We intend to continue to provide content with the potential to contribute to the development of the securities market within the framework of this program
How to apply for participation in the program
For PoC Testing Participants
PoC Testing Participants must be trading participants of TSE or Osaka Exchange, clearing participants of Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, or any other corporation deemed appropriate by TSE. Participation in this program requires an application based on the Rules for Use of the PoC Testing Environment of the Securities Data Utilization Promotion Program. To apply, please contact the department shown below.
For Project owners
Prospective project owners are required to apply for the establishment of a project based on the Rules for Use of the PoC Testing Environment of the Securities Data Utilization Promotion Program. To apply, please contact the department shown below.
Contact
Service Development Group Information Services Department, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
E-mail:info_service_develop@jpx.co.jp