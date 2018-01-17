On January 16, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) clinched the "Best ETF Stock Exchange" in the "2018 Best of the Best Awards" given out by Asia Asset Management, a Hong Kong-based trade journal for the asset management industry in the Asia Pacific region.
Currently into its 15th year, the Best of the Best Awards recognize asset managers and other financial institutions, and are divided into three categories: performance, country, and regional.
The "Best ETF Stock Exchange" is a regional award presented to the stock exchange that has facilitated strong, sustained growth in participation from both institutional and retail investors by pursuing activities such as diversification of ETF products and collaboration with ETF sponsors.
"The ETF market in Japan has been growing rapidly since the late 2000s. More than 200 ETFs are listed on TSE, and investors can now choose from a wide range of products from ETFs tracking Japanese equities, foreign equities, REIT, and bond indices, to smart beta ETFs. We will remain committed to our mission of improving the ETF market in Japan through providing new products and services," said Mr. Yasuyuki Konuma, Senior Executive Officer responsible for developing the exchange's ETF business.
For details of ETFs listed on TSE, please refer to the pages below.
Tokyo Stock Exchange Clinches "Best ETF Stock Exchange" In Industry Journal's "2018 Best Of The Best Awards"
Date 17/01/2018
On January 16, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) clinched the "Best ETF Stock Exchange" in the "2018 Best of the Best Awards" given out by Asia Asset Management, a Hong Kong-based trade journal for the asset management industry in the Asia Pacific region.