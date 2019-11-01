 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In October 2019

Date 01/11/2019

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,044,859 ( +21.9% MoM / -23.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 88,909 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 1]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		Oct 2019
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,044,859 88,909 21.9% -23.1%
  British Pound-Japanese Yen 444,639 19,332 116.8% 148.8%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 352,547 15,328 27.8% -27.9%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 342,232 14,880 -3.9% -54.1%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 240,010 10,435 5.4% -10.0%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 178,293 7,752 18.1% 24.4%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 138,100 6,004 -1.6% -58.2%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 89,306 3,883 87.8% 183.6%
Euro-Japanese Yen 76,173 3,312 -26.3% -48.2%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 56,527 2,458 12.5% -39.8%
Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen 26,188 1,139 84.1% 5.8%
Other Currency pairs 100,844 4,386 -5.4% -51.4%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		Oct 2019
Trading valueTotal swap points
  Click 365 1,827,732,256,134  
  British Pound-Japanese Yen 621,560,858,100 1,074
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 66,631,383,000 2,280
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 369,696,118,000 2,359
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 171,607,150,000 4,442
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 100,111,519,500 3,883



(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 816,155 ( +26.3% MoM / -0.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 35,516 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
ItemsOct 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 816,155 35,516 26.3% -0.9%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 582,832 25,341 23.0% -13.9%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 210,732 9,162 34.0% 69.2%
DAXR Daily Futures contract 15,673 712 129.3% 31.0%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,918 301 -19.2% -30.5%
ItemsOct 2019
Trading valueTotal DividendsTotal Interests
  Click kabu 365 1,915,876,153,100 4,897 -6,620
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,322,387,524,800 - -
DJIA Daily Futures contract 568,259,911,200 2,761 -5,586
DAXR Daily Futures contract 20,169,583,700 - -75
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 5,059,133,400 2,136 -959



(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 45,780 ( -38.8% MoM / -60.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,180 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]
ItemsOct 2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 45,780 2,180 -38.8% -60.0%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 45,780 2,180 -38.8% -60.0%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures - - - -
  Put - - - -
Call - - - -

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,906,794 ( +21.2% MoM / -19.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 126,605 .