Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In October 2019

(1) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,044,859 ( +21.9% MoM / -23.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 88,909 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|Oct 2019
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,044,859
|88,909
|21.9%
|-23.1%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|444,639
|19,332
|116.8%
|148.8%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|352,547
|15,328
|27.8%
|-27.9%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|342,232
|14,880
|-3.9%
|-54.1%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|240,010
|10,435
|5.4%
|-10.0%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|178,293
|7,752
|18.1%
|24.4%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|138,100
|6,004
|-1.6%
|-58.2%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|89,306
|3,883
|87.8%
|183.6%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|76,173
|3,312
|-26.3%
|-48.2%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|56,527
|2,458
|12.5%
|-39.8%
|Swiss Franc-Japanese Yen
|26,188
|1,139
|84.1%
|5.8%
|Other Currency pairs
|100,844
|4,386
|-5.4%
|-51.4%
|Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)
|Oct 2019
|Trading value
|Total swap points
|Click 365
|1,827,732,256,134
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|621,560,858,100
|1,074
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|66,631,383,000
|2,280
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|369,696,118,000
|2,359
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|171,607,150,000
|4,442
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|100,111,519,500
|3,883
(2) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 816,155 ( +26.3% MoM / -0.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 35,516 .See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Oct 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|816,155
|35,516
|26.3%
|-0.9%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|582,832
|25,341
|23.0%
|-13.9%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|210,732
|9,162
|34.0%
|69.2%
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|15,673
|712
|129.3%
|31.0%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,918
|301
|-19.2%
|-30.5%
|Items
|Oct 2019
|Trading value
|Total Dividends
|Total Interests
|Click kabu 365
|1,915,876,153,100
|4,897
|-6,620
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|1,322,387,524,800
|-
|-
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|568,259,911,200
|2,761
|-5,586
|DAXR Daily Futures contract
|20,169,583,700
|-
|-75
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|5,059,133,400
|2,136
|-959
(3) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 45,780 ( -38.8% MoM / -60.0% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 2,180 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|Oct 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|45,780
|2,180
|-38.8%
|-60.0%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|45,780
|2,180
|-38.8%
|-60.0%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Put
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Call
|-
|-
|-
|-
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,906,794 ( +21.2% MoM / -19.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 126,605 .