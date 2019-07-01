 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In June 2019

Date 01/07/2019

(1) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 91,825 ( + 120.5% MoM / + 14.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,591 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume. 

[TABLE 1]
項目June   2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 91,825 4,591 120.5% 14.3%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 91,825 4,591 120.5% 14.3%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures 0 0 - -
  Put 0 0 - -
Call 0 0 - -



(2) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,644,505 ( - 25.2% MoM / - 33.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 82,224 . See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		June   2019
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 1,644,505 82,224 -25.2% -33.1%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 423,599 21,180 -8.3% -27.7%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 315,373 15,769 -34.8% -11.9%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 242,627 12,131 -6.0% -47.4%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 180,197 9,010 -5.1% 15.6%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 145,603 7,280 -47.0% -37.4%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 121,199 6,060 -40.6% -36.4%
Euro-Japanese Yen 57,827 2,891 -34.9% -69.1%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 46,705 2,335 -53.2% -31.6%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 35,419 1,771 72.0% -59.1%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 12,439 622 -53.5% -66.5%
Other Currency pairs 63,517 3,175 -30.1% -32.3%



(3) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 542,170 ( - 40.2% MoM / + 71.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 27,134 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

 

ItemsJune   2019
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 542,170 27,134 -40.2% 71.0%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 326,700 16,335 -50.5% 35.9%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 199,060 9,953 -8.6% 198.5%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 9,961 524 -47.8% 120.3%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 6,449 322 -35.0% 19.0%

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,278,500 ( - 27.6% MoM / - 20.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 113,949 .

 