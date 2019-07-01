Tokyo Financial Exchange: Trading Volume In June 2019

(1) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 91,825 ( + 120.5% MoM / + 14.3% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 4,591 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|項目
|June 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|91,825
|4,591
|120.5%
|14.3%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|91,825
|4,591
|120.5%
|14.3%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|0
|0
|-
|-
|Put
|0
|0
|-
|-
|Call
|0
|0
|-
|-
(2) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,644,505 ( - 25.2% MoM / - 33.1% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 82,224 . See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|June 2019
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|1,644,505
|82,224
|-25.2%
|-33.1%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|423,599
|21,180
|-8.3%
|-27.7%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|315,373
|15,769
|-34.8%
|-11.9%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|242,627
|12,131
|-6.0%
|-47.4%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|180,197
|9,010
|-5.1%
|15.6%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|145,603
|7,280
|-47.0%
|-37.4%
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|121,199
|6,060
|-40.6%
|-36.4%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|57,827
|2,891
|-34.9%
|-69.1%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|46,705
|2,335
|-53.2%
|-31.6%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|35,419
|1,771
|72.0%
|-59.1%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|12,439
|622
|-53.5%
|-66.5%
|Other Currency pairs
|63,517
|3,175
|-30.1%
|-32.3%
(3) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 542,170 ( - 40.2% MoM / + 71.0% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 27,134 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|June 2019
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|542,170
|27,134
|-40.2%
|71.0%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|326,700
|16,335
|-50.5%
|35.9%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|199,060
|9,953
|-8.6%
|198.5%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|9,961
|524
|-47.8%
|120.3%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|6,449
|322
|-35.0%
|19.0%
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 2,278,500 ( - 27.6% MoM / - 20.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 113,949 .