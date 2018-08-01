Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In July 2018

(1) Interest Rate Futures contracts
The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 110,841 ( + 38.0% MoM / - 25.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 5,278 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume.
|項目
|July 2018
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts
|110,841
|5,278
|38.0%
|-25.6%
|Three-month Euroyen futures
|110,841
|5,278
|38.0%
|-25.6%
|Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
|0
|0
|-
|-
|Put
|0
|0
|-
|-
|Call
|0
|0
|-
|-
(2) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)
The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,604,952 ( + 6.0% MoM / + 12.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 118,407 . See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）
|July 2018
|Trading Volume
|一Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click 365
|2,604,952
|118,407
|6.0%
|12.9%
|U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen
|836,425
|38,019
|42.7%
|3.8%
|Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen
|473,515
|21,523
|32.3%
|86.4%
|South African Rand-Japanese Yen
|300,097
|13,641
|-35.0%
|-22.7%
|Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen
|220,313
|10,014
|-5.3%
|26.8%
|Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen
|200,318
|9,105
|28.5%
|-
|British Pound-Japanese Yen
|148,926
|6,769
|-21.9%
|21.9%
|Euro-Japanese Yen
|134,589
|6,118
|-28.0%
|-29.7%
|New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen
|82,566
|3,753
|20.8%
|33.2%
|Euro-U.S. Dollar
|58,249
|2,648
|-32.8%
|-36.2%
|British Pound-U.S. Dollar
|51,546
|2,343
|39.0%
|82.1%
|Other Currency pairs
|98,408
|4,474
|4.8%
|-48.2%
(3) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)
The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 365,235 ( + 15.2% MoM / - 30.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 16,602 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.
|Items
|July 2018
|Trading Volume
|Daily Average
|Change on Previous Month
|Year on Year Change
|Click kabu 365
|365,235
|16,602
|15.2%
|-30.9%
|Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract
|291,866
|13,267
|21.4%
|-18.5%
|DJIA Daily Futures contract
|65,079
|2,958
|-2.4%
|-49.2%
|DAX® Daily Futures contract
|4,360
|198
|-3.6%
|-81.7%
|FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract
|3,930
|179
|-27.5%
|-78.6%
(4) Total all products
Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,081,028 ( + 7.9% MoM / + 3.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 140,287 .