Tokyo Financial Exchange Trading Volume In July 2018

Date 01/08/2018

(1) Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 110,841 ( + 38.0% MoM / - 25.6% YoY ) and its average daily volume was 5,278 . See the TABLE 1 for the composition of the trading volume. 

[TABLE 1]
項目July   2018
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 110,841 5,278 38.0% -25.6%
  Three-month Euroyen futures 110,841 5,278 38.0% -25.6%
  Options on Three-month Euroyen futures 0 0 - -
  Put 0 0 - -
Call 0 0 - -



(2) FX Daily Futures contracts(Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 2,604,952 ( + 6.0% MoM / + 12.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 118,407 . See the TABLE 2 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 2]
Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		July   2018
Trading Volume一Daily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click 365 2,604,952 118,407 6.0% 12.9%
  U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 836,425 38,019 42.7% 3.8%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 473,515 21,523 32.3% 86.4%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 300,097 13,641 -35.0% -22.7%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 220,313 10,014 -5.3% 26.8%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 200,318 9,105 28.5% -
British Pound-Japanese Yen 148,926 6,769 -21.9% 21.9%
Euro-Japanese Yen 134,589 6,118 -28.0% -29.7%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 82,566 3,753 20.8% 33.2%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 58,249 2,648 -32.8% -36.2%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 51,546 2,343 39.0% 82.1%
Other Currency pairs 98,408 4,474 4.8% -48.2%

 

(3) Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 365,235 ( + 15.2% MoM / - 30.9% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 16,602 . See the TABLE 3 for the composition of the trading volume.

[TABLE 3]

 

ItemsJuly   2018
Trading VolumeDaily AverageChange on Previous MonthYear on Year Change
  Click kabu 365 365,235 16,602 15.2% -30.9%
  Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 291,866 13,267 21.4% -18.5%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 65,079 2,958 -2.4% -49.2%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 4,360 198 -3.6% -81.7%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 3,930 179 -27.5% -78.6%

(4) Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,081,028 ( + 7.9% MoM / + 3.2% YoY ) and its average daily trading volume was 140,287 .

 