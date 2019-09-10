 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-month Euroyen Futures

Date 10/09/2019

Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current September 2019 contracts to the December 2019 contracts, effective from 6 Sep 2019.

For information of historical data on TFX leading contract months, please click here.