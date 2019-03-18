Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2019 contracts to the June 2019 contracts due to arrival of the last trading day, effective from 18 Mar 2019.
For information of historical data on TFX leading contract months, please click here.
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-month Euroyen Futures
Date 18/03/2019
Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2019 contracts to the June 2019 contracts due to arrival of the last trading day, effective from 18 Mar 2019.