 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Tokyo Financial Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-month Euroyen Futures

Date 18/03/2019

Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2019 contracts to the June 2019 contracts due to arrival of the last trading day, effective from 18 Mar 2019.

For information of historical data on TFX leading contract months, please click here.