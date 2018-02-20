Tokyo Financial Exchange has decided to shift the leading contract month for Euroyen futures from the current March 2018 contracts to the June 2018 contracts, effective from 19 Feb 2018.
For information of historical data on TFX leading contract months, please click here.
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Rollover Of Leading Contract Month For Three-Month Euroyen Futures
