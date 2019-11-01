 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: New Euroyen Futures Trading Membership And Clearing Membership <Nissan Securities Co., Ltd.>

Date 01/11/2019

TFX is pleased to inform that Nissan Securities Co., Ltd. <Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Hideaki Futaya> acquired Euroyen Futures Trading Membership and Clearing Membership today.

Euroyen Futures Trading Member and Clearing MemberContact
日産証券
〔Financial instruments firm registered under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan,with the registered number 131〕
Nissan Securities, Global Sales
infogs-g@nissan-sec.co.jp

New membership is expected to activate Interest Rate Futures market.

 