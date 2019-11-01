Tokyo Financial Exchange: New Euroyen Futures Trading Membership And Clearing Membership <Nissan Securities Co., Ltd.>

TFX is pleased to inform that Nissan Securities Co., Ltd. <Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Hideaki Futaya> acquired Euroyen Futures Trading Membership and Clearing Membership today.
|Euroyen Futures Trading Member and Clearing Member
|Contact
〔Financial instruments firm registered under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan,with the registered number 131〕
Nissan Securities, Global Sales
infogs-g@nissan-sec.co.jp
New membership is expected to activate Interest Rate Futures market.