Tokyo Financial Exchange: Extension of Promotional Period for Discount Program in Three-month Euroyen Futures

This informs Trading Members of the extension of the current Discount Program in Three-month Euroyen Futures (Euroyen). TFX has decided to extend the program until the end of March 2019.
1. Objects
・ Outright delivery months after 7th quarterly contract.
・ Strip, Butterfly and Condor strategies executed through Block Trade functionality.
2. Period
・ From October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
3. Fee Table
|Trading Fees
|Discount Amount
|Discount Percentage
|Outright delivery months
|Quarters 1 to 6
|
100yen
|
-
|
-
|Quarters 7 to 8
|100yen→80yen
|
20yen
|
20%
|Quarters 9 to 12
|100yen→60yen
|
40yen
|
40%
|Quarters 13 to 16
|100yen→40yen
|
60yen
|
60%
|Quarters 17 to 20
|100yen→20yen
|
80yen
|
80%
|Strip, Butterfly and Condor trades (per outright delivery month)
|Quarters 1 to 4
|100yen→75yen
|
25yen
|
25%
|Quarters 5 to 6
|100yen→50yen
|
50yen
|
50%
|Quarters 7 to 8
|100yen→40yen
|
60yen
|
60%
|Quarters 9 to 12
|100yen→30yen
|
70yen
|
70%
|Quarters 13 to 16
|100yen→20yen
|
80yen
|
80%
|Quarters 17 to 20
|100yen→10yen
|
90yen
|
90%
For further information in relation to this, Members should contact:
Fixed Income Products Development and Marketing Department
TEL +81-3-4578-2400 FAX +81-3-3212-5780 E-mail marketing@tfx.co.jp
The original of this publication has been prepared in the Japanese language only and the Japanese language texts shall govern for all purposes and in all respects. Accordingly, all questions that may arise shall be decided in accordance with the Japanese language texts.
Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this translation is accurate and free from errors, no liability is accepted by TFX in any circumstances.