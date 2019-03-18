Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Updated Midterm Management Plan And Fiscal 2019 Business Plan - Potential Merger With Japan Exchange Group

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange announces its three-year Midterm Management Plan every March. This year, under the current circumstances, the Exchange will not be announcing a plan.
The Exchange is discussing with the Japan Exchange Group the establishment of a comprehensive exchange. The potential outcome of this discussion was not taken into account when the Exchange developed the updated Midterm Management Plan (Fiscal 2019-2021) and the Fiscal 2019 Business Plan. Existing plans may need to be significantly adjusted based on the outcome of the discussion. Withholding new future plans will help to avoid prejudgments and misunderstanding.
We request all concerned parties their kind understanding of the situation.