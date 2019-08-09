 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Commodity Exchange To Launch Electricity Futures On September 17

Date 09/08/2019

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange announced today regulatory approval for electricity futures. TOCOM applied for a trial listing for futures contracts with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on March 27th and it was announced in the official gazette dated April 25th.

The new electricity contracts are slated to commence trading on September 17th. The Exchange will simultaneously rename the Oil Market the “Energy Market”, with electricity futures one component.

Takamichi Hamada, CEO and President of TOCOM commented, “We intend to serve as a public utility service supporting the basis for Japan’s energy policy and carry out the public mission of a regulated exchange operator with transparent benchmark prices and opportunities for hedging on the new electricity futures market”.

 

Electricity Futures Contract Specifications

Contract Area East Area Base Load West Area Base Load East Area Peak West Area Peak
Type of Trading Cash Settled Futures
Underlying Average Price of JEPX*1 Spot Market (Day-Ahead) for the Tokyo Area Base Load Price (0:00~24:00) Average Price of JEPX*1 Spot Market (Day-Ahead) for the Kansai Area Base Load Price (0:00~24:00) Average Price of JEPX *1 Spot Market(Day-Ahead) for the Tokyo Area Peak Load Price (8:00~20:00) Average Price of JEPX*1 Spot Market(Day-Ahead) for the Kansai Area Peak Load Price (8:00~20:00)
Contract Unit

 

Contract base
size: 0.1MWh

“Monthly Contract”

Calendar days in month × 24hrs/day × 0.1MWh

“Monthly Contract”

Calendar days in month × 24hrs/day × 0.1MWh

“Monthly contract”

Weekdays in month  × (specified by TOCOM) × 12hrs/day × 0.1MWh

“Monthly contract”

Weekdays in month × (specified by TOCOM) × 12hrs/day × 0.1MWh
Minimum Tick Size JPY 0.01 (per kWh)
Final Settlement Price JEPX Spot Market (Day-Ahead) Tokyo Area Base Load monthly average price JEPX Spot Market (Day-Ahead) Kansai Area Base Load monthly average price JEPX Spot Market (Day-Ahead) Tokyo  Area Peak Load monthly average price JEPX Spot Market (Day-Ahead) Kansai Area Peak Load monthly average price
Contract
Listed

Nearest 15 Months
（e.g.）Contracts listed at the launch day(September 17, 2019) will include:
September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, December 2019
January 2020, February 2020, March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, June 2020,
July 2020, August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020
  The business day prior to the last day of the month The business day prior to the last day of the month The business day prior to the last weekday of each month The business day prior to the last weekday of each month
Last Trading Day Business day following the last trading day
Final Settlement Day First business day of the following month
Trading Hours

Day Session: 8:45 to 15:15   /   Evening Session: 16:30 to 19：00

*Single price auction is to be executed 4 times a day – opening and closing of day session and evening session. Trading method will be continuous trading during these sessions.

 

 