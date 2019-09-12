Tokyo Commodity Exchange: The Settlement Price For The Electricity Futures

In accordance with the Article 36 of the Market Rules, the Settlement Price for Electricity Futures transactions shall be, in principle, the final Execution Price. When the Exchange determines that a Settlement Price is not appropriate, the Exchange shall determine the Settlement Price in light of other contract month prices or market condition.
With regard to the Settlement Price for Electricity Futures transactions commencing on September 17th, 2019, the Exchange will determine the Settlement Price within the range of 90%-110% of the previous Settlement Price until further notice.