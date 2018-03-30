 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Revised Component Weight Percentage Of Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index

Date 30/03/2018

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (“TOCOM” or the “Exchange”) today announced revised weightings of the Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index components, effective June 1, 2018, as indicated below.

In calculation for the component weight percentage, the end-of-month open interest (in value terms) shall be added to the scale of Platinum standard futures market for Platinum Rolling Spot futures contract started trading on March 21, 2017; the end-of-month open interests (in value terms) shall be added to the scales of physical delivery standard futures markets (gasoline and kerosene) for Cash-settled Oil Products contracts started trading on May 8, 2017. Please note that Gas Oil, Chukyo-Gasoline and Chukyo-Kerosene will remain excluded from the Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index, due to the current trading environment, etc.

<Components and Weight Percentage for 2018 (June 2018– May 2019)>

  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index and Nikkei-TOCOM Nearby Month Commodity Index
  Gold Silver Platinum Palladium Gasoline Kerosene Crude Oil Rubber Soybean Azuki Corn Total
New Weightings 24.86% 0.78% 6.98% 1.10% 16.30% 5.74% 38.60% 2.14% 1.32% 0.18% 2.00% 100.00%
Current Weightings 27.74% 0.89% 6.84% 0.91% 16.17% 5.27% 35.24% 2.02% 2.16% 0.15% 2.61% 100.00%
Change -2.88% -0.11% 0.14% 0.19% 0.13% 0.47% 3.36% 0.12% -0.84% 0.03% -0.61%
  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Industrial Commodity Index
  Gold Silver Platinum Palladium Gasoline Kerosene Crude Oil Rubber Total
New Weightings 25.45% 0.82% 7.17% 1.15% 17.07% 6.00% 40.13% 2.21% 100.00%
Current Weightings 29.05% 0.93% 7.17% 0.96% 17.08% 5.56% 37.13% 2.12% 100.00%
Change -3.60% -0.11% 0.00% 0.19% -0.01% 0.44% 3.01% 0.09%
  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Precious Metals Index
  Gold Silver Platinum Palladium Total
New Weightings 41.82% 13.85% 25.38% 18.95% 100.00%
Current Weightings 43.42% 14.01% 27.32% 15.25% 100.00%
Change -1.60% -0.16% -1.94% 3.70%
  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Oil Index
  Gasoline Kerosene Crude Oil Total
New Weightings 21.04% 8.31% 70.65% 100.00%
Current Weightings 21.70% 8.28% 70.02% 100.00%
Change -0.66% 0.03% 0.63%
  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Agricultural product & Sugar Index
  Soybean Azuki Corn Total
New Weightings 36.16% 4.66% 59.18% 100.00%
Current Weightings 44.10% 2.96% 52.94% 100.00%
Change -7.94% 1.70% 6.24%

 

  1. Nikkei-TOCOM Gold Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Silver Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Platinum Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Palladium Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Aluminum Index*, Nikkei-TOCOM Gasoline Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Kerosene Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Crude Oil Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Rubber Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Soybean Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Azuki Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Corn Index, and Nikkei-TOCOM Raw Sugar Index* (*Calculation of the Nikkei-TOCOM Aluminum Index and the Nikkei-TOCOM Raw Sugar Index are currently suspended.)

Component of each of the above indexes is 100% of the subject listed commodity.

Reference:
Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index
Nikkei-TOCOM Sub-Commodity Index

 