Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Revised Component Weight Percentage Of Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (“TOCOM” or the “Exchange”) today announced revised weightings of the Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index components, effective June 1, 2018, as indicated below.
In calculation for the component weight percentage, the end-of-month open interest (in value terms) shall be added to the scale of Platinum standard futures market for Platinum Rolling Spot futures contract started trading on March 21, 2017; the end-of-month open interests (in value terms) shall be added to the scales of physical delivery standard futures markets (gasoline and kerosene) for Cash-settled Oil Products contracts started trading on May 8, 2017. Please note that Gas Oil, Chukyo-Gasoline and Chukyo-Kerosene will remain excluded from the Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index, due to the current trading environment, etc.
<Components and Weight Percentage for 2018 (June 2018– May 2019)>
- Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index and Nikkei-TOCOM Nearby Month Commodity Index
|Gold
|Silver
|Platinum
|Palladium
|Gasoline
|Kerosene
|Crude Oil
|Rubber
|Soybean
|Azuki
|Corn
|Total
|New Weightings
|24.86%
|0.78%
|6.98%
|1.10%
|16.30%
|5.74%
|38.60%
|2.14%
|1.32%
|0.18%
|2.00%
|100.00%
|Current Weightings
|27.74%
|0.89%
|6.84%
|0.91%
|16.17%
|5.27%
|35.24%
|2.02%
|2.16%
|0.15%
|2.61%
|100.00%
|Change
|-2.88%
|-0.11%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.13%
|0.47%
|3.36%
|0.12%
|-0.84%
|0.03%
|-0.61%
|－
- Nikkei-TOCOM Industrial Commodity Index
|Gold
|Silver
|Platinum
|Palladium
|Gasoline
|Kerosene
|Crude Oil
|Rubber
|Total
|New Weightings
|25.45%
|0.82%
|7.17%
|1.15%
|17.07%
|6.00%
|40.13%
|2.21%
|100.00%
|Current Weightings
|29.05%
|0.93%
|7.17%
|0.96%
|17.08%
|5.56%
|37.13%
|2.12%
|100.00%
|Change
|-3.60%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.44%
|3.01%
|0.09%
|－
- Nikkei-TOCOM Precious Metals Index
|Gold
|Silver
|Platinum
|Palladium
|Total
|New Weightings
|41.82%
|13.85%
|25.38%
|18.95%
|100.00%
|Current Weightings
|43.42%
|14.01%
|27.32%
|15.25%
|100.00%
|Change
|-1.60%
|-0.16%
|-1.94%
|3.70%
|－
- Nikkei-TOCOM Oil Index
|Gasoline
|Kerosene
|Crude Oil
|Total
|New Weightings
|21.04%
|8.31%
|70.65%
|100.00%
|Current Weightings
|21.70%
|8.28%
|70.02%
|100.00%
|Change
|-0.66%
|0.03%
|0.63%
|－
- Nikkei-TOCOM Agricultural product & Sugar Index
|Soybean
|Azuki
|Corn
|Total
|New Weightings
|36.16%
|4.66%
|59.18%
|100.00%
|Current Weightings
|44.10%
|2.96%
|52.94%
|100.00%
|Change
|-7.94%
|1.70%
|6.24%
|－
- Nikkei-TOCOM Gold Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Silver Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Platinum Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Palladium Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Aluminum Index*, Nikkei-TOCOM Gasoline Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Kerosene Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Crude Oil Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Rubber Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Soybean Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Azuki Index, Nikkei-TOCOM Corn Index, and Nikkei-TOCOM Raw Sugar Index* (*Calculation of the Nikkei-TOCOM Aluminum Index and the Nikkei-TOCOM Raw Sugar Index are currently suspended.)
Component of each of the above indexes is 100% of the subject listed commodity.
Reference:
Nikkei-TOCOM Commodity Index
Nikkei-TOCOM Sub-Commodity Index