Tokyo Commodity Exchange: (Reminder）Ten Consecutive Non-business Days

As informed on the TOCOM website on January 23, 2019, April 30 (Tue), May 1 (Wed) and May 2 (Thurs) shall be non-business days in accordance with the promulgation and enforcement of the law that designates the day of the new Emperor’s Ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne and the day of the Ceremony of the Enthronement as national holidays (Act No. 99 of 2018). Accordingly, the period from April 27 (Sat) to May 6, 2019 (Mon) shall be ten (10) consecutive non-business days at Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc.
For Last Trading Day, Delivery Day, Final Settlement Day, etc. associated with the aforementioned schedule, please refer to “Business Calendar” (https://www.tocom.or.jp/jp/guide/calender/2019.html). If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your brokerage company.