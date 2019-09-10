Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Planned Base Prices For Four Electricity Products On Start-Up Date

Please be informed that the planned base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Range) and Circuit Breaker Range (SCB Range) for the four electricity products to be launched on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 will be as follows.
The official base prices will be notified on Friday, September 13, 2019, the business day immediately preceding the start-up date.
（JPY）
|Contract
Month
|East Area
Base Load
|West Area
Base Load
|East Area
Peak Load
|West Area
Peak Load
|１
|September 2019
|10.00
|8.00
|12.50
|10.50
|２
|October 2019
|9.50
|8.00
|11.00
|9.00
|３
|November 2019
|9.00
|8.00
|10.50
|9.00
|４
|December 2019
|9.50
|8.50
|10.50
|10.00
|５
|January 2020
|10.00
|9.00
|11.50
|10.50
|６
|February 2020
|10.50
|9.00
|11.50
|10.00
|７
|March 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|9.50
|9.00
|８
|April 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|9.50
|8.50
|９
|May 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|10.00
|8.50
|10
|June 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|10.00
|9.00
|11
|July 2020
|10.00
|9.00
|13.00
|11.50
|12
|August 2020
|10.00
|8.50
|13.50
|11.00
|13
|September 2020
|9.00
|7.50
|10.50
|9.00
|14
|October 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|10.50
|9.50
|15
|November 2020
|9.00
|8.00
|10.00
|9.50