 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Planned Base Prices For Four Electricity Products On Start-Up Date

Date 10/09/2019

Please be informed that the planned base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Range) and Circuit Breaker Range (SCB Range) for the four electricity products to be launched on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 will be as follows.

The official base prices will be notified on Friday, September 13, 2019, the business day immediately preceding the start-up date.

（JPY）

  Contract

 

Month

 East Area

 

Base Load

 West Area

 

Base Load

 East Area

 

Peak Load

 West Area

 

Peak Load
September 2019 10.00 8.00 12.50 10.50
October 2019 9.50 8.00 11.00 9.00
November 2019 9.00 8.00 10.50 9.00
December 2019 9.50 8.50 10.50 10.00
January 2020 10.00 9.00 11.50 10.50
February 2020 10.50 9.00 11.50 10.00
March 2020 9.00 8.00 9.50 9.00
April 2020 9.00 8.00 9.50 8.50
May 2020 9.00 8.00 10.00 8.50
10 June 2020 9.00 8.00 10.00 9.00
11 July 2020 10.00 9.00 13.00 11.50
12 August 2020 10.00 8.50 13.50 11.00
13 September 2020 9.00 7.50 10.50 9.00
14 October 2020 9.00 8.00 10.50 9.50
15 November 2020 9.00 8.00 10.00 9.50

 

 