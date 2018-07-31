Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Periodic Review Of Top 10 Volume By Member

TOCOM publishes the “Top 10 Volume by Member” report, which contains information on the members holding 10 largest trade volumes, with the name of each member and the number of trade volume (the total of buy and sell transactions) for each commodity.
When there are 10 or less members trading certain commodity, other than those belonging to the Agricultural Product & Sugar Market, all the names and trade volume of participating members in that commodity are to be disclosed, which might make it possible to speculate such members’ and their customers’ positions and trading patterns. As such, TOCOM will not publish the report regarding the following commodities from the clearing period of August 1, 2018.
Commodity: Gas Oil, Cash-settled Barge Gasoline, Cash-settled Lorry Gasoline, Platts Cash-settled Barge Kerosene, Platts Cash-settled Lorry Kerosene, Platts Cash-settled Barge Gas Oil, Platts Cash-settled Lorry Gas Oil, Chukyo-Gasoline, Chukyo-Kerosene, and Gold Options (Call and Put).
Period: from August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 Periodic Review of the Top 10 Volume by Member report is made two times a year, in February and in August. (TOCOM will make an announcement in January 2019 about the changes to be made on February 2019.)