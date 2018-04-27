Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Orders Placed At Price Levels Significantly Diverging From Market Conditions

Orders, placed at the maximum upper or lower SCB (Static Circuit Breaker) levels or close to those levels, or at price levels significantly divergent from the market condition at the time, in a continuously repeated way and/or on an almost constant basis, will be subject to investigation by the exchange. The exchange may interview, etc. the Member, etc. (including orders taken from customers; hereinafter the same) who placed such orders.
As a result of the investigation and interview, if the exchange identifies the orders as having malicious intent, such as causing market disruption, the Member may be subject to punishment, etc.
Please click here for the details. （Self-regulatory_Others）