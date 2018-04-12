Tokyo Commodity Exchange March 2018 Market Summary - TOCOM March 2018 Volume Averaged 108,595 Contracts, Down 15.3% MoM, Up 16.8% YoY

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange reported today that average daily volume for March 2018 was 108,595 contracts, down 15.3% month-over-month and up 16.8% year-over-year. Volume increased for Platinum Rolling Spot by 17.6% to 14,347 contracts. Volume was lower for TOCOM’s most active contracts. Gold Standard fell 25.9% to 33,108 contracts, Gold Rolling Spot was down 18.5% to 17,270 contracts, Platinum Standard fell 7.8% to 12,090 contracts and Dubai Crude Oil decreased 18.9% to 14,970 contracts.
