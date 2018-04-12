Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Last Trading Day Of Precious Metals And Soybean For April 2019 Contract Month

All of April 30, May 1 and May 2 of 2019, or part of these days, may be national holiday(s) for the enthronement of the new Emperor.
Accordingly, the last trading days and delivery days of April 2019 contract month in precious metals and soybean shall be changed as follows:
Please note that the changes will remain the same even if April 30, 2019 turned out to be a weekday (business day).
１． Gold STD, Silver, Platinum STD, Palladium
・Last Trading Day：April 24, 2019 → April 23, 2019
・Delivery Day：April 30, 2019 → April 26, 2019
２． Gold mini/Platinum mini
・Last Trading Day：April 23, 2019 → April 22, 2019
・Final Settlement Day：April 24, 2019 → April 23, 2019
３． Gold Options
・Last Trading Day：April 23, 2019 → April 22, 2019
・Exercise Day：April 24, 2019 → April 23, 2019
４． Soybean
・Last Trading Day：No change (April 15, 2019)
・Delivery Day：April 30, 2019 → April 26, 2019