Tokyo Commodity Exchange January 2018 Market Summary

Date 09/02/2018

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange reported today that average daily volume for January 2018 was 130,591 contracts, up 33.1% month-over-month. Volume increased significantly for TOCOM’s most active contracts, including Gold Standard, which was up 59.7% to 41,914 contracts and Gold Rolling Spot, which rose 43.0% to 24,220 contracts, Platinum Standard  increased 54.5% to 17,331 contracts and Platinum Rolling Spot was up 17.8% to 13,019 contracts. Dubai Crude Oil was down 3.5% to 17,024 contracts. 

