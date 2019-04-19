Tokyo Commodity Exchange: Circuit Breaker Range (SCB Range) After 10 Consecutive Holidays

As informed on our website, our market will be closed for 10 consecutive days from April 27 (Sat) to May 6 (Mon), 2019. If the overseas market fluctuates significantly during consecutive holidays, there is a possibility that the domestic market prices fluctuate suddenly.
As a result, for ensuring price linkage between overseas markets and our market, and facilitate smooth transactions on our market, with regard to the products where we have determined that it is necessary to change the SCB Range, we will temporarily expand the SCB Range set by our company from the order acceptance time during the trading session on May 7 (Tuesday) after consecutive holidays.
