Tokyo Commodity Exchange August 2019 Market Summary - TOCOM August Daily Volume Averaged 104,922 Contracts, Up 22.5% M-o-M

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange announced today that August 2019 average daily volume was 104,922 contracts, up 22.5% from July and up 20.8% from August 2018. Volume increased for TOCOM’s most active contracts, such as Gold Standard, which grew 31.7% from the prior month to 56,879. Also, Gold Rolling Spot increased 44.0% to 9,258 contracts, Gold Mini gained 60.5% to 5,373 contracts and Dubai Crude Oil rose 16.3% to 11,341 contracts. Other contracts saw declines, such as Platinum Standard, which decreased 5.5% to 11,927 and RSS3 Rubber, which fell 5.8% to 5,195 contracts.
