 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

TOCOM’s Application For Regulatory Approval For New Electricity Futures Market Notified In Official Gazette Yesterday

Date 26/04/2019

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange announced today the publication of its application for the trial listing of electricity futures in the official gazette. The application was originally submitted on March 27th to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The Exchange will launch electricity futures once regulatory approval is granted with the intention of contributing to the development of Japan’s economy by offering transparent benchmark prices and opportunities for hedging.