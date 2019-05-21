TNS Lights Up The Financial Markets With Low-Latency Dark Fiber Upgrade

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has significantly upgraded and expanded its network capacity to include dark fiber connectivity in the strategically important New York Triangle, giving traders ultra-high-speed access to market data and TNS’ financial community of interest.
The new TNS dark fiber network can be expanded up to four terabits of capacity, effectively preparing traders’ networks for the future as their data requirements with TNS grow. It includes coverage of NYSE, CBOE and Nasdaq at each exchange’s colocation sites in Mahwah, NY5 and Carteret, and connects via a high-speed link to TNS’ exchange disaster recovery sites in Chicago.
Stefano Durdic, Managing Director of TNS’ Financial Services business, said: “We are excited to bring the benefits of terabit capacity to the trading community. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the demand for and availability of market data, which will continue to grow for years to come.
“Our enhanced network capacity is something a proprietary trading firm or hedge fund might have built themselves. However, TNS brings the benefit of the capacity being delivered by a managed services provider. TNS guarantees that bandwidth will be available and ensures optimal market data delivery with support for the numerous, varied and growing amounts of raw data feeds that are emerging.”
TNS’ dark fiber infrastructure will be automatically applied across TNS’ Managed Hosting, Colocation and Connectivity service and its Secure Trading Extranet, giving customers located in or trading with firms in the New York Triangle area instant access to the benefits of this high capacity bandwidth. As a Vendor of Record, TNS also provides raw market data to any TNS on-net point-of-presence, as well as hundreds of other feeds worldwide.
Durdic added, “Our announcement today is an important step in helping our customers to prepare their trading infrastructure for the future. TNS has always been a flexible and scalable partner, but now we can deliver improved performance, as well as a more stable, predictable and reliable service.
“By lighting our own dark fiber, TNS now has one of the fastest commercially available fiber networks in the New York metro area. With direct access and control over our routes, TNS’ dedicated operations teams can ensure network optimization with a combination of high capacity, ultra-low-latency and maximum uptime benefits, delivered via fully diverse circuits.”
TNS plans to explore additional dark fiber networks in other key major financial centers across Europe and the Asia Pacific region as part of its ongoing commitment to continuously re-engineering and improving its network performance.
TNS alleviates the headache of sourcing, establishing and maintaining a trading infrastructure and allows organizations to reach a depth of market coverage for equities, equity options and futures that they would not have been able to do easily or cost-effectively on their own.
Optimized for electronic trading, TNS’ robust secure network is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners. Many of the world’s most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues have selected TNS’ network. Resilient connectivity is assured by there being no single point of failure across the TNS core network and by connected firms choosing from a variety of diverse physical connections.
TNS’ multi-asset class connectivity platform supports market data, FIX connectivity and all trading protocols. TNS’ services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. TNS’ team have been actively involved in the FIX Trading Community for many years and regularly participate in industry events and serve on working group committees. To find out more visit www.tnsfinancial.com.