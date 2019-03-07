TNS Enhances Its Hosting Services With Low-Latency Access To Key Data Centers - TNS Managed Hosting Services Now Offered Across Five Major Stock Exchange Data Centers In The U.S.

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions, today announced the expansion of its managed hosting and market data services to provide clients with low-latency connectivity to key financial markets.
These enhanced capabilities are made possible through the expansion of TNS’ managed hosting services into the Aurora, Ill.-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) data center, as well as the NASDAQ data center in Carteret, N.J. and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) data center in Mahwah, N.J. Today’s announcement is in addition to TNS managed services offered at the 350 E. Cermak Rd. (CH4) data center in Chicago and NY4 in Secaucus, N.J.
“TNS now offers a complete line of managed trading infrastructure and market data services for clients in the financial market who demand secure, low-latency connections around the world with superior client care,” said Stefano Durdic, Managing Director, Financial Services Division. “By adding enhanced managed services capabilities at key data centers like CME, NASDAQ, and NYSE, we’re bringing true global access and the low-latency connectivity that’s a requirement for today’s trading environment. What’s more, TNS is doing this with its signature security and reliability.”
TNS has been a preferred supplier of networking and integrated data services to many leading financial organizations for more than two decades. Its robust, secure network is relied on for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners in global markets, including many of the world’s most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges, and alternative trading venues.
“TNS’ portfolio of services is designed to deliver a wide range of services, with the global access, security, and reliability our clients demand,” Durdic said. “By providing managed services at these key data centers, TNS dramatically improves its delivery of market data to clients in all major global markets with crucial low-latency connections.”
TNS has more than 125 points-of-presence (PoPs) worldwide and its financial community of interest has grown to more than 2,100 endpoints. The company offers support for a full range of asset classes, as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity. Its services are supported by three network operations centers (NOCs) in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. It delivers 24x7x365 monitoring and provides local language/in-market support through its presence in more than 60 countries. For more information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.