TMX Markets Update

TMX today experienced an internal technical issue affecting service on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montreal Exchange (MX), beginning at 1:37:25 pm on MX and 1:39:13 pm EDT on TSX, TSX V, and Alpha. We have identified the issue and are working to rectify. Due to the timing and nature of the issue, TMX has decided to shut down trading on all markets for the remainder of the day.
We apologize for the inconvenience. We expect to resume trading at regular hours on Monday, April 30, 2018.