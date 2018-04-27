TMX Markets Incident

TSX/TSXV will be using the last boardlot traded prices for the purpose of determining the TSX/TSXV Equities Closing Prices and also for the purpose of boardlot determination for Mon, April 30, 2018. A complete list of Closing Prices will be distributed this afternoon.
UPDATE 4 - TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.
UPDATE 3 - Please be aware that all TMX markets continue to experience issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.
UPDATE 2 - Please be aware that TMX continues to experience issues on all markets. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.